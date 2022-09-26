Mining in the Amazon: a history of hope and conflict

Garimpos that used to operate legally became irregular with the creation of environmental reserves in the mid-2000s. That is what happened to Peralta's family. “My family were garimpo before I was born, almost forty years ago. And they had documentation issued by the federal government itself,” he says.

Peralta has “done it all” in the sector. With the Tapajós Mineral Development Institute, he now advocates for regulatory policies and less polluting practices for mining. To develop the activity legally, it is necessary to have a permit granted by the National Mining Agency. But the permitting system has loopholes: it does not establish a production limit, nor a mineral extraction technique. Although it provides for ore tracking, the control of this is also flawed.

According to prosecutor Gabriel Dalla, of the Federal Public Ministry of Pará, there have been attempts to regularise the area that have not advanced. “There was an intention to try to regulate, to create an impact zone around the Transgarimpeira. But obviously this causes major problems,” he says. These risks include setting legal precedents for mining to occupy more protected areas.

Thus, illegal mining continues to thrive. About 30% of the 158 tonnes of gold produced in the last year and a half in Brazil had evidence of irregularities, according to a recent study by the Federal University of Minas Gerais. The Itaituba region alone concentrated 75% of Brazil's irregular gold, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, the tailings from illegal mining may contain mercury, a metal used to separate gold from the earth, which poses health risks. A study by the Federal University of Western Pará examined the situation in eight communities of Tapajós and Santarém. Of the 462 adults tested, 75% had mercury levels in their blood above the World Health Organization's safe limit. Among the ribeirinho communities that reside along the riverbanks, this rate reached 90%.

Intoxication is caused by the consumption of fish from waters in which mercury has been dumped. The symptoms found in contaminated people range from dizziness and tremors to neurological changes, especially in children and pregnant women.